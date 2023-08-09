Birthdays
Gretna Elementary School students welcomed back to school with a few changes

Gretna Elementary School's first day
Gretna Elementary School's first day(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County students went back to school Wednesday.

Teachers and staff greeted students at Gretna Elementary School Wednesday morning as they headed inside to their new classes.

Gretna Elementary has two new fourth grade teachers this year. They also have a new ‘70s theme this year called “GES is feeling groovy about learning.”

“I told the faculty yesterday, ‘it’s the first day. We get them off the bus, we feed them, and we get them back on the bus and we’ll feel like we have been successful,’” said Paula Cocke, principal of Gretna Elementary School. “So, we want to have a good day today, get the kids acclimated, and welcome them back to a new school year.”

The elementary school got a new roof to prevent leaks, new carpet in the music room, and new flooring in the cafeteria, as well.

