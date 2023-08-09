Here’s a quick meal to grill on a busy school night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After-school activities can make for busy nights and little time to experiment in the kitchen. However, LEAP’s Kitchen Manager Chef Jeff Bland offers an easy, healthy option for families trying to fill those hungry bellies.

Bland joined Here @ Home with a grilling recipe for a Ratatouille that incorporates local produce you can find at farmers; markets or even in your gardens.

There’s an opportunity to pick up these ingredients from local farmers at the Grandin Village Farmers’ Market at its Pepper Palooza celebration.

The Pepper Palooza will happen from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 12 and feature a variety of pepper products from local vendors.

Plus, the very brave can put their palates to the test in a pepper-eating contest. You need to be 18 or older and preregister for that contest.

The Grilled Ratatouille Recipe featured in the segment can be found below:

INGREDIENTS: 1 Medium Zucchini 1 Medium Yellow Squash 1 Large Egg Plant 1 Ounce Kosher Salt 12 Ounces Tomato Sauce Warmed Olive Oil as needed Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder to taste 2 to 4 ounces Parmesan Cheese

DIRECTIONS: Wash vegetables and slice about ½ inch thick. Coat the zucchini, squash and eggplant slices well with the Kosher salt and let sit for 20 to 30 minutes. (You can do this the night before) After salting, drain off the liquid and wash off the salt with cold water. (This whole step is optional) Place all of the vegetables in a large bowl and season with salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil. Toss to coat with seasonings and oil. Place the vegetables on a hot grill and cook until tender, turning occasionally. Once cooked, arrange on a plate, and pour over tomato sauce and some more olive oil, garnish with Parmesan cheese. You can also garnish with a little balsamic vinegar as well. Feel free to serve this with a side salad, pasta, risotto, or polenta and some wonderful Italian bread.



