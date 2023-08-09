Lynchburg City Schools begin work with city council for future district plans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) is in the next phase of discussing what the future of the district may look like. LCS is proposing four different plans for how to best use school buildings and provide the best education for students.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting with Lynchburg City Council, officials shared possible plans of rezoning, consolidation and even closing some school buildings.

The Master Facilities plan has been in the works for two years and now the school board will make a decision on which way to go.

“We’re still working through the scenarios, but we all agree that excellent programming is what we need for our children,” superintendent Crystal Edwards said. “Cost comes into play, but managing our transportation a little bit more efficiently is going to be one of the things that we do [focus on].”

LCS came up with four possible plans after a study revealed the district was not using its buildings or resources efficiently. The study showed some schools need repairs, other have a small number of students and many are not close enough to wear families live.

“Sometimes we don’t see the families who live across town when we have after school activities or evening activities,” Edwards said. “[Rezoning] will shorten the bus rides for kids.”

Families shared their input at four public meetings over the last month and showed the most support for Scenario One. That plan includes rezoning, converting Heritage Elementary School for alternative education, rebuilding Sandusky Elementary School and closing Fort Hill Community School.

Edwards explained the board is looking at all possible options moving forward.

“I don’t think that they [the board] are leaning towards one scenario or another, but really honing in on what it is they’re trying to provide for our kids,” Edwards said.

Edwards also explained there is a lot of support for expanding the CTE curriculum for students.

“When they graduate from us, we want them to have multiple opportunities,” Edwards said. “They can go into CTE, the workforce, they can go into the military, they can go into college. or they can do part of that, change their mind and still be skilled to do something else.”

The plan is a work in progress and the LCS school board will now focus on meeting with city council to settle the budget for the future plans.

LCS hopes to have the plan finalized by November 2023.

