Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A husband and wife from the Henry area have been arrested on indictments for embezzling funds from a youth baseball organization, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Carl Powell, 42, and Ashley Poff Powell. 36, were each charged with one felony count of Embezzlement over $1,000. Both were released on recognizance bonds.

Court dates will be set with Franklin County Circuit Court.

Brandon Powell had served as the President of Franklin County Baseball, Inc. from February 2022 to early 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.