Mega Millions ticket sales generate estimated $31.1 million for K-12 education

Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery(Graphic via Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mega Millions ticket sales generated an estimated $31.1 million for K-12 education, according to the Virginia Lottery.

A $20,000 winning ticket was purchased at Sheetz in Salem.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

The record-setting Mega Millions jackpot run began immediately after the April 18 drawing. It continued growing through 31 drawings in which there was no jackpot winner until the jackpot for the August 8 drawing stood at $1.58 billion, the largest in Mega Millions history. One ticket matched all six numbers to win the top prize. That means the jackpot for the Friday, August 11, drawing resets back to $20 million.

