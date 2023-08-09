Mine Rescue and Safety Competition returns to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mine rescue teams are sharpening their skills and putting them to the test this week in Blacksburg.

“It is very important to us,” Participant Matthew Cunningham said. “The training is huge. It’s necessary in my opinion.”

The Virginia Mining Institute’s annual Mine Rescue and Safety Competition simulates different rescue scenarios.

“Today it was to rescue three people and that would be the whole intent of the problem to figure out your ventilation, what you need to do necessary to keep yourself safe, while rescuing the people,” Cunningham said.

“It’s just great practice for them,” Virginia Energy’s Director of Coal Programs Randy Moore said. “They get to hone their skill and they get show everybody how well they can do this.”

This year’s competition has 9 teams from as far away as Alabama and Pennsylvania.

“This is fun and games here you know which training but in that arena we have an accident all these guys are going to be there, they’re going to rescue somebody they probably don’t know but they consider their brother,” VMI President Phillip Hale said.

“We are full time coal miners,” Cunningham said. “This is a voluntary thing for us. We want to be those guys that are there if the time does call, we’re going to be there to help the other guys.”

This year’s champion will be crowned on August 9.

