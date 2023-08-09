Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Mine Rescue and Safety Competition returns to Blacksburg

Mine rescue competition
Mine rescue competition(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mine rescue teams are sharpening their skills and putting them to the test this week in Blacksburg.

“It is very important to us,” Participant Matthew Cunningham said. “The training is huge. It’s necessary in my opinion.”

The Virginia Mining Institute’s annual Mine Rescue and Safety Competition simulates different rescue scenarios.

“Today it was to rescue three people and that would be the whole intent of the problem to figure out your ventilation, what you need to do necessary to keep yourself safe, while rescuing the people,” Cunningham said.

“It’s just great practice for them,” Virginia Energy’s Director of Coal Programs Randy Moore said. “They get to hone their skill and they get show everybody how well they can do this.”

This year’s competition has 9 teams from as far away as Alabama and Pennsylvania.

“This is fun and games here you know which training but in that arena we have an accident all these guys are going to be there, they’re going to rescue somebody they probably don’t know but they consider their brother,” VMI President Phillip Hale said.

“We are full time coal miners,” Cunningham said. “This is a voluntary thing for us. We want to be those guys that are there if the time does call, we’re going to be there to help the other guys.”

This year’s champion will be crowned on August 9.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Korey Rice mugshot.
Pulaski man charged with second-degree murder after being reported missing
Illustration of Neisseria meningitidis. Credit: CDC/ Sarah Bailey Cutchin
Virginia’s public health leaders monitoring cases of invasive meningococcal disease
Showers and storms return to the area.
Increasing clouds today with more showers & storms Thursday
Korey Rice
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Police lights.
Two arrested on drug distribution charges in Alleghany County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden pitching his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Christiansburg Institute Scavenger Hunt
CI launches kids scavenger hunt
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history