New mural transforms building in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Roanoke has embraced more public art, we’ve seen several large murals painted in downtown Roanoke.

Now, another is taking shape in the northwest part of the city.

Jon Murrill has been hard at work for the last month.

His canvas is the Dixie Products building on Melrose Avenue.

As two different scenes have come to life there, he says he’s heard from many people who’ve been passing by in their cars and on foot.

“People in the neighborhood have stopped by, walking by and showing their appreciation and I think that’s the power of public art,” Murrill told WDBJ7. “I think it can truly bring people together and I think we’re seeing that over here on Melrose.”

The exterior of the Dixie Products building was in need of improvement.

Owner Mark Silverstein and General Manager Lolly Quigley were looking for a way to showcase work they’ve done inside the business.

But they also wanted to have an impact in the neighborhood.

“I wanted to create something that was unifying for the entire area and just be a showplace,” Silverstein said. “I want people to come by and look at it. I want them to do that. I want to show off the potential of the area.”

“We saw the concept. We loved the concept,” Quigley said. “And it’s even better up on the wall of Dixie Products.”

The mural is still a work in progress.

But in a week or two, Murrill said the new look at Dixie Products and the latest addition to the region’s growing inventory of public art will be complete.

