No injuries in Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Roanoke County Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of South Park Circle at 12:19 p.m. for a report of a house fire and found smoke coming from a two-story home when they arrived.

The home was occupied by two people at the time of the fire, both made it out uninjured.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes and appears to have started in the attic, according to the department.

The occupants of the home are displaced and will be staying with family.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a cause and provide a damage estimate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.