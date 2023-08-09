Roanoke City seeking public opinion on search for new police chief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey to assist in the city’s search for a new police chief to replace Sam Roman, who moved on to an assistant city manager position.

The city says over 20 people from nine states had applied for the position by August 3, and six of them have moved forward in the hiring process.

The survey questions can be found below:

What do you believe to be the most important past experience the new Chief must be able to demonstrate?

What characteristics are you hoping to see in the next Chief of Police?

What do you think to be the most important issue the new Chief of Police must focus on in their first several months?

How would you like to see the new Chief of Police engage with community members, neighborhoods, and businesses?

Residents have four ways to send their survey responses to the city:

Online - roanoke-va.civilspace.io/en/projects/roanoke-chief-of-police

Email - communityengagement@roanokeva.gov

Mail – 215 Church Ave SW, Suite 357 Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone – 540-853-1007

The survey must be completed by August 21.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.