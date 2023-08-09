Roanoke County Public Schools first day of school

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Students started their first day of school on Wednesday with a happy greeting from the principal and superintendent.

Leaders shared a couple of reminders when heading back to school.

Be sure to double-check bus numbers, routes, and pick-up times just in case of changes.

It’s best to head to the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled time.

All drivers on the road should expect traffic - especially near bus stops.

The superintendent says all drivers should slow down and be extra cautious.

“They’re [bus drivers] are paying attention to the road, they’re paying attention to the students and their safety,” says Roanoke County Public Schools superintendent, Dr.Ken Nicely. “I just ask everybody out there to be mindful of the buses. Don’t pass, do go speeding around them. Just be mindful of the kids at the bus stop.”

Nicely says unless there is a median, traffic in both directions is required to stop for buses loading and unloading students.

