Roanoke Fire-EMS gets grant for enhanced medical services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has been awarded a grant from InFirst Federal Credit Union’s Responders Foundation to buy three automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which will be placed on vehicles staffed by paramedics to provide “alternate, enhanced medical services throughout the community,” according to the fire department.

AEDs are typically only carried on frontline apparatus, such as fire trucks and ambulances, according to the department, but having additional units with this equipment will ensure “that our personnel are prepared to intervene in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, and help save more lives.”

AEDs are designed to save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, a leading cause of natural death in the United States, and first responders say early defibrillation can double or triple a person’s chances of survival.

“We are grateful to InFirst Federal Credit Union for this grant,” said David Hoback, Chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS. “This funding will help us make a difference in our community, and save more lives.”

