Top VA and union leaders sign new collective bargaining agreement in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs and top officials with the largest federal employees union came together Tuesday at the Salem VA Medical Center.

They were there to sign a new collective bargaining agreement that covers more than 300,000 VA employees nationwide.

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough and American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley sat at the center of the ceremony.

Also taking part were two dozen other VA and union leaders who were part of the negotiating teams.

The agreement was dedicated to Roanoke native and longtime union leader Alma Lee, who serves as the President of the National Veterans Affairs Council and acted as the chief negotiator for the union.

“We always knew the work of a union representative would never be finished,” Lee said during the ceremony, “but my oh my, these last six years have shown us all what it means to never give up and keep fighting.”

VA and union leaders said the master agreement is a fair contract that benefits VA employees and the veterans they serve.

“I think over time VA has demonstrated with the largest unionized workforce in the federal government, that when we have well-functioning partnership between labor and management, we have better outcomes for veterans,” McDonough told reporters.

“When we look at this contract, okay it was give and take,” Kelley said during the news conference, “but it’s going to be better for the employees, better for the agency. It’s going to be better for our communities.”

We asked the VA Secretary how the new agreement will improve care for veterans.

He said modernizing the hiring process will allow the VA to bring on new employees more quickly, and help to address chronic staffing shortages at VA facilities.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.