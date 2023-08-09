Birthdays
Virginia community colleges meet in Roanoke to look at the future of education

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community college leaders met in Roanoke on Wednesday to look at the future of education. All of the school chancellors heard about a new plan to prioritize job placement after high school.

The Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System shared information on how fewer students are completing their education. Tuesday’s retreat at the Hotel Roanoke comes after Governor Youngkin announced he wanted every high school graduate to achieve higher education.

The chancellor explained he is prioritizing expanding opportunities in community colleges.

”I think it is a critical strength of our system that our local colleges are not only responsive to the needs of local employers, but they’re also responsive to local culture,” David Dore said.

The chancellor also plans to target more veterans, parents and working adults seeking higher education in the new action plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

