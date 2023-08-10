Birthdays
Restaurant serves up southern cuisine in Salem

Brood Restaurant & Bar opens in Salem
Brood Restaurant & Bar opens in Salem
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant in Salem is serving up a taste of the south with unique craft cocktails and food.

Brood launched its soft opening last month at 210 E Main Street and is ready to feed more visitors.

Owner Ted Polfelt and Chef Josh Wasky joined Here @ Home to explain more about the meaning behind the restaurant’s name and offer a sampling of what their team has dished up.

