Christiansburg man attacked by rabid fox

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Derek Bobbitt says he was attacked by a rabid fox August 1.

“He was underneath that building and he snuck up underneath the door and just lunged into the car and was absolutely ferociously trying to pull me out of the car,” Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt says he will never forget the encounter.

“I never felt the pain from the bites; it was more, I guess, my adrenaline kicked in; it was more shock than anything else,” he said. “Fight or flight mode... I didn’t feel anything; I was just trying to get the friggin’ fox off of me.”

Bobbit says the fox was hiding under a shed and next thing he knew the fox had its jaws around his leg.

“I’m fighting and screaming like crazy and finally he let loose with my right leg, and then he ran back and grabbed my left leg and started pulling me out of the car again and finally got him gone,” Bobbitt said.

The night of the attack, Bobbitt received around 20 shots at a hospital. The next day, the fox was captured, put down and sent in for testing.

“I got a certified letter in the mail from the health department saying that I had been exposed to a rabid animal and needed to seek treatment immediately, which I had already done so, and that’s pretty much it,” Bobbitt said. “Besides the trauma of the of the whole situation, everything’s good.”

“Any wild animal, any mammal, is capable of contracting and spreading rabies, so any wild mammal that you encounter could potentially be rabid and so... should always use caution around wild animals,” Environmental Health Manager for the New River Health District Gary Coggins said.

The New River Health Department says there have been two rabid fox attacks since August 1, in the Christiansburg area. Both foxes tested positive for rabies.

“Rabies is here in Virginia, it’s here in the New River Valley,” Coggins said. “Take steps to protect your family, your loved ones and your pets,”

“He didn’t just bite me, he attacked me,” Bobbitt said.

