Danville releases story map detailing history of River District buildings

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville has released a new story map that provides the history of many buildings in the River District.

Called the “Historic Sites of the River District,” the map highlights 24 individual addresses, ranging from iconic landmarks to lesser-known places.

“Danville has been a witness to significant historical events, architecture, and remarkable individuals who have shaped our past,” said Scott Longerbeam, GIS coordinator for the Information Technology Department. “This story map was a great opportunity to research our River District’s history and tell its story in a new way.”

Each story point provides images and narrative text. Viewers can choose a story point online by browsing through the collection. The map will follow where you navigate.

To view the “Historic Sites of the River District” and other story maps, click here.

