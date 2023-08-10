Driver charged after Covington man killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday in Botetourt County.

Christopher McCoy, 47, was killed in the crash August 9 at 4:56 p.m. on Route 220, eight tenths of a mile north of Locus Bottom in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the driver of a Honda SUV failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the southbound lanes of Route 220 from a private drive. The Honda was hit with a Nissan, driven by McCoy, headed south on Route 220.

The Honda was driven by Kristen O. Chaplin, 34 of Clifton Forge. She was taken to a hospital for injuries received in the crash, and charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Christopher Allen McCoy, 37, of Covington, Va. Mr. McCoy was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.