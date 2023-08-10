Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Doctor exams difference between celiac disease and intolerance to gluten

By Jean Jadhon and Natalie Faunce
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you go into the grocery store, you will likely see entire sections filled with gluten-free options- from gluten-free bread and cookies to gluten-free pasta.

It seems more and more people are gluten-intolerant or suffer from celiac disease.

Food companies and restaurants are working to accommodate a gluten-free diet.

Anne Howland, a certified physician assistant with Lewis Gale Physicians Montgomery Gastroenterology in Blacksburg, sits down with Jean Jadhon on Here @ Home to talk about gluten and our digestive system.

Listen in to their conversation that dives into the symptoms of celiac disease, the test for it, and if you do test negative for it, how you can tell if you’re gluten-intolerant.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Thursday's Forecast
Rain showers exit later today
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
FILE PHOTO
Rabid foxes found in Christiansburg
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
Rabid fox attacks Christiansburg man
Christiansburg man attacked by rabid fox
Doctor Talks Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Disease
Doctor Talks Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Disease
Patient Mike Camilleri works with physical therapist Beth Hughes in St. Louis, Mo., on March 1,...
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help