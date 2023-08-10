Doctor exams difference between celiac disease and intolerance to gluten

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you go into the grocery store, you will likely see entire sections filled with gluten-free options- from gluten-free bread and cookies to gluten-free pasta.

It seems more and more people are gluten-intolerant or suffer from celiac disease.

Food companies and restaurants are working to accommodate a gluten-free diet.

Anne Howland, a certified physician assistant with Lewis Gale Physicians Montgomery Gastroenterology in Blacksburg, sits down with Jean Jadhon on Here @ Home to talk about gluten and our digestive system.

Listen in to their conversation that dives into the symptoms of celiac disease, the test for it, and if you do test negative for it, how you can tell if you’re gluten-intolerant.

