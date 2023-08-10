FFE Preview: William Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The William Fleming Colonels are working with a different playbook this season, with new head coach Nick Leftwich at the helm.

The team went 6 and 6 overall last season and had only one loss in the Blue Ridge District last season.

Looking ahead to this year, Coach Leftwich says he is excited to watch this group in action against talented programs.

“It’s a tough district,” he begins. “Some teams are up and down, some teams are pretty consistent but either way, I know every Friday night we’re going to get the best of whatever anybody’s got. Their job is to kick our butts, our job is to kick their so we’re just going to line up, do what we do, and hopefully we’re successful each and every Friday.”

In addition to running a new offense this season, attention to detail is a new focus for the program.

For Coach Leftwich, improving the small things are steppingstones that will take the Fleming team to a new level of success.

“We’re always practicing discipline with the little things whether it’s the correct foot up toe on the line, making sure our chin straps always buckled or mouthpieces are in socks are at a certain length and all that other stuff,” he says. “Those little disciplines translate into the big things during the game.”

“I think we are a great team, that we all come together and play well and hard,” adds “Jabari Atkins, William Fleming senior center. “People count us as the underdog, but I think we’re going to be good this year. We’ve got good o- line, good coach. I love Coach Leftwich.”

“We have a lot of heart. Like we different from everybody else,” describes senior fullback Tejaun Preston.

The Colonels open the season at home on August 25th by welcoming the Hidden Valley Titans.

