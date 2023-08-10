Hometown Eats: TOP 5 Fan-Voted Restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - I love food, you love food, and we all have our favorite places to get said food, but it’s time to put those favorites to the test!

With nearly 6,000 votes, and out of more than 100 restaurants, we now have our TOP 5 Hometown Eats selected by you!

TOP 5

1) Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli in Daleville - 1010 votes

2) Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ in Boonesboro - 968 votes

3) Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill in Boones Mill - 726 votes

4) Dogwood Restaurant in Vinton - 714 votes

5) Texas Tavern in Roanoke - 637 votes

Hometown Eats is all about showcasing your favorite spots. They survive on your support, so keep going to these five and the hundreds of others we’ve featured over the years! Oh, and make sure to tell ‘em Logan sent ya!

