Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Hometown Eats: TOP 5 Fan-Voted Restaurants

By Logan Sherrill
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - I love food, you love food, and we all have our favorite places to get said food, but it’s time to put those favorites to the test!

With nearly 6,000 votes, and out of more than 100 restaurants, we now have our TOP 5 Hometown Eats selected by you!

TOP 5

1) Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli in Daleville - 1010 votes

2) Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ in Boonesboro - 968 votes

3) Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill in Boones Mill - 726 votes

4) Dogwood Restaurant in Vinton - 714 votes

5) Texas Tavern in Roanoke - 637 votes

Hometown Eats is all about showcasing your favorite spots. They survive on your support, so keep going to these five and the hundreds of others we’ve featured over the years! Oh, and make sure to tell ‘em Logan sent ya!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Thursday's Forecast
Rain showers exit later today
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
FILE PHOTO
Rabid foxes found in Christiansburg
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Viewers' Top Five
Hometown Eats: Viewers' Top Five
Hometown Eats: Holly Jo's Creekside Grill
Hometown Eats: Holly Jo's Creekside Grill
Hometown Eats: Holly Jo's Creekside Grill
Hometown Eats: Holly Jo's Creekside Grill
Holly Jo's Creekside Grill - Cluckin' Pig sandwich
Hometown Eats: Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill