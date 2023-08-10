Local veterans highlight Camp Lejeune water contamination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local veterans who believe their health has suffered because of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune brought their concerns to 6th District Congressman Ben Cline Thursday morning.

They were there to thank Cline for his support of veterans and his attention to their concerns.

And they were trying to raise awareness of the mass contamination they say harmed thousands of men, women and children over a period of more than 30 years.

Brian Roberts is a Marine Corps veteran who lives in Troutville.

“Our veterans don’t need to be treated like this. Our veterans and their families don’t need to be treated like this,” Roberts told reporters. “You know this is something that’s been overlooked for way too long, and something needs to be done about it.”

Cline met with members of the group and accepted a small plaque thanking him for his support.

“There are people still fighting for justice, and I’m going to be fighting upstairs and in the halls of Congress just as hard as they are,” Cline said.

The group that gathered outside of Cline’s office included veterans from the Roanoke Valley, Covington, Bland County and even some from out of state.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.