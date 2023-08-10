Man who supplied Virginia drug network sentenced to federal prison

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Texas man, convicted in April of trafficking large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46 of Houston, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest and Central Virginia through a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking organization, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In April, a jury convicted Cantu-Cantu of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented at trial showed Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States in water tankers directly from sources in Mexico, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Cantu-Cantu then directed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who then distributed down the supply chain throughout the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol. Many of these transactions were directed through another drug trafficker who was incarcerated in multiple Virginia prisons throughout the conspiracy.

In all, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million, according to the US Attorney’s Office. More than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine and 7 guns were seized, and 26 defendants have been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation, which started with the investigation of street level dealers in the Smyth County, Virginia, area.

