Military appreciation events underway at Smith Mountain Lake

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several military/first responder appreciation events are underway at Smith Mountain Lake’s Crazy Horse Marina through August 13.

The main event of the weekend is Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m., with the hosted units putting on demonstrations and static displays. There are also many first responder displays, fire trucks, a Virginia State Police helicopter, sheriff’s vehicles, etc., plus a food truck and the marina restaurant available. This event is free and open to the public.

Two coinciding events are happening this weekend at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta. Through August 13 at 8 p.m., Veterans and Athletes United (VAU) will deploy their Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) memorial wall. August 12 from noon to 6 p.m. there will also be a Military Appreciation Day for two local military units, 116th Infantry Company “Bedford Boys” and the 226th Chemical Company out of Rocky Mount.

ALL proceeds benefit our local veteran community.

Brian Keaton, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 62, joined us on 7@four to go over what’s happening.

Click here for more information: facebook.com/americanlegionpost62va.

