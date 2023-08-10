Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Photo released of Campbell County store burglar

501 Express Mart Burglary, Lynchburg... 8.9.2023. Suspect ID'd as Derrick Jones.
501 Express Mart Burglary, Lynchburg... 8.9.2023. Suspect ID'd as Derrick Jones.(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of the man who broke into a business Wednesday night.

Detectives say they are looking for Derrick Keith Jones, 53.

The burglary took place late the night of August 8, 2023, at the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway. Detectives say they believe Jones entered the store during normal business hours, then hid until after closing. He then stole “a large sum of money,” according to the sheriff’s office, and caused damage to the building when he left.

Jones is African American, about 5′ 9″ and 180 pounds with a black and grey beard, according to the sheriff’s office, which is holding active warrants for Jones, including the Breaking and Entering (concealment), Use of a mask in the commission of the offense, Grand Larceny, and Property Damage to the business.

Any information about the crime or the suspect’s whereabouts should be forwarded to Investigator Jake Wade or Captain Tracy Emerson at 434-332-9580, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Thursday's Forecast
Rain showers exit later today
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
FILE PHOTO
Rabid foxes found in Christiansburg

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
Rain showers exit later today
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
Brood Restaurant & Bar opens in Salem
Restaurant serves up southern cuisine in Salem
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles