Photo released of Campbell County store burglar

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of the man who broke into a business Wednesday night.

Detectives say they are looking for Derrick Keith Jones, 53.

The burglary took place late the night of August 8, 2023, at the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway. Detectives say they believe Jones entered the store during normal business hours, then hid until after closing. He then stole “a large sum of money,” according to the sheriff’s office, and caused damage to the building when he left.

Jones is African American, about 5′ 9″ and 180 pounds with a black and grey beard, according to the sheriff’s office, which is holding active warrants for Jones, including the Breaking and Entering (concealment), Use of a mask in the commission of the offense, Grand Larceny, and Property Damage to the business.

Any information about the crime or the suspect’s whereabouts should be forwarded to Investigator Jake Wade or Captain Tracy Emerson at 434-332-9580, according to the sheriff’s office.

