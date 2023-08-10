Pittsylvania County launches app and website for parents and students

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools now has a new app and website just in time for the new school year.

The new Pittsylvania County School app allows parents to see individual school news, calendars, and sports schedules. It also includes PowerSchool, where parents can see their children’s grades, attendance, and more.

The PCS website has also been redesigned to be more accessible to students and parents.

“I always encourage parents to make sure that they sign up for a Parent Portal account,” said Emily Reynolds, Director of Information Technology for Pittsylvania County Schools. “They are able to track their student’s grades and stay on top of what their students are doing in both grades and attendance.”

The app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices.

They’ve already had 1,000 downloads since launching the app last week.

