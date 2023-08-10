Police: Officer injured while detaining driver who caused Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a Bedford County man was uncooperative after a crash on Wednesday and injured an officer while he was being detained.

The incident started with a two-vehicle crash at Watermill Parkway and Old Hundred Road just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, one of the drivers - identified as Mark A. Nedeau Jr. - was yelling at the other driver. When an officer told Nedeau to calm down, he turned to yell again at the other people involved in the crash.

“When the man continued to yell and appeared to move toward the other driver, the officer attempted to detain the man,” police said Thursday. “The man (Nedeau) ... was uncooperative and the officer sustained a minor injury while detaining him.”

Nedeau, of Bedford County, was charged with obstruction of justice and failure to yield the right of way.

Investigators say Nedeau had turned in front of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

