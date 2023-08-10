Preschool offering infant care set to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new preschool in Roanoke is getting ready to open its doors next week.

Li’l Sparks Academy is accepting students from infancy up to five years old. There are still spots available before the center opens on Monday, August 14.

The academy is connected to Parkway House of Prayer, so children will receive a religious education.

The director explained the school addresses an ongoing need for infant care in the community and provides a unique education.

”A lot of preschools are starting to get away from [infant care], so we want to be able to offer [education] from six weeks on up to five years old,” Erin Ullery said. “We also want to give the child a space where they can grow up and have that consistency, both for them and their siblings.”

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon starting at 4 p.m., and an open house on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register your child or baby for the upcoming year here.

