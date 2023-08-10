Birthdays
Schools across Virginia can receive free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-24 school year

Schools in Roanoke City, Lynchburg, and several others are participating in The Community...
Schools in Roanoke City, Lynchburg, and several others are participating in The Community Eligibility Provisions program or C-E-P.(WDBJ)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Starting in the 20-23 to 20-24 school year, schools in Roanoke City, Lynchburg, and more are participating in The Community Eligibility Provisions or C.E.P.

C.E.P. allows high-poverty schools and school divisions to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.

This eliminates collecting household applications to determine eligibility.

According to Virginia Hunger Solutions, 511 schools in Virginia have adopted C.E.P. causing a 56% increase since the 2018-19 school year.

Schools participating in C-E-P are guaranteed to receive the same meal reimbursement rate for four years.

To find out if your school is participating, click here.

