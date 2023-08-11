2 charged after Lynchburg Police K9 finds methamphetamine and guns

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man and woman have been charged after the Lynchburg Police Department seized 4 ounces of methamphetamine and guns from two locations.

Police say Mackenzie Criswell, 36, of Lynchburg and Joshua Holton, 23, of Rustburg have been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule I/II substance. Criswell is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Officers were patrolling hotels in the 1900-block of University Boulevard Saturday, August 5 at 12:16 p.m. when K9 Kairos was alerted to Criswell and Holton’s hotel room during a routine patrol of the building, according to police.

K9 Karios and his handler searched the room and their vehicle. According to police, four ounces of methamphetamine were seized.

A search warrant was then obtained for a storage unit in the 2700 block of Mayflower Drive, where officers seized a pistol and an AR-style rifle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

