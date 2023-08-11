3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C (WWBT) - A house fire in the Outer Banks left three people dead and three others injured early Friday.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire with the possibility of the fire spreading to nearby structures.

“Upon immediate response, it was determined that a home on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished and contained. Three fatalities have been reported, and three additional patients required medical treatment,” a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

A home nearby also sustained minor damage. However, all of the occupants were safely located.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

On Thursday, crews responded to a fire in the Town of Duck in the Four Seasons subdivision.

“Although the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed at this time, it is believed to have originated from a direct lightning strike, as severe storms were present in the area,” Chief Donna Black said.

Black says both occupants of the home and their pets were unharmed.

