Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C (WWBT) - A house fire in the Outer Banks left three people dead and three others injured early Friday.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire with the possibility of the fire spreading to nearby structures.

“Upon immediate response, it was determined that a home on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished and contained. Three fatalities have been reported, and three additional patients required medical treatment,” a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

A home nearby also sustained minor damage. However, all of the occupants were safely located.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

On Thursday, crews responded to a fire in the Town of Duck in the Four Seasons subdivision.

“Although the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed at this time, it is believed to have originated from a direct lightning strike, as severe storms were present in the area,” Chief Donna Black said.

Black says both occupants of the home and their pets were unharmed.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Schools in Roanoke City, Lynchburg, and several others are participating in The Community...
Students across Virginia can receive free breakfast and lunch in 2023-24 school year
Driver charged after Covington man killed in Botetourt County crash
There are currently no guard rails along the creek near the intersection.
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Widow works to get safety measures along Roanoke’s Tinker Creek after husband dies in crash
Highs climb into the 90s this weekend with a few stray storms.
Quiet end to the workweek; tracking heat & isolated storms this weekend

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
Prosecutors say 47 weapons and 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the home of a...
47 weapons, 26,000 rounds of ammunition seized from home of judge charged in wife’s killing, prosecutors say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding...
US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine