94.9 Star Country Hosts Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 94.9 Star Country morning show hosts Brett Sharp and Taylor Sherrill are hosting the annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Friday, August 11.

The pair has been live since 6am raising money for children and their families who are battling cancer in our hometowns. The money stays local through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and Carilion Childrens.

People have been calling and texting in donations throughout the day with a goal of surpassing last year’s total of $150,000.

“I think the fact that we’re able to treat children with cancer here in our own community as opposed to sending them to Raleigh or Memphis, great hospitals there too but the fact they get to stay here and their siblings get to continue to go to school or college or whatever the case and mom and dad get to stay here, that is impactful,” said Sharp.

You can donate by visiting the 94.9 Star Country website calling 866-781-8811, or text “CKC” to 51555. The radiothon wraps up at 6pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.