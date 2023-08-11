Birthdays
Back-to-School fashion show is this weekend at River Ridge

Models showcasing outfits for people of all ages
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg school year starts August 15. This weekend, families have a chance to get inspiration for the perfect back-to-school outfit.

Saturday, August 12, there will be a Back-to-School fashion show in the Center Court area of River Ridge Mall.

Visitors and shoppers are invited to come at noon, with the fashion show starting at 12:30.

More than a dozen models from age 4 to 60 will be showing looks that style pieces from stores across the mall.

“Whether it’s teachers and parents, or students and young, young students and everything like that, we’re hoping to have some looks and some clothing items and accessories for everybody, the whole community can, you know, can kind of look look their best for back to school,” marketing manager LJ Nadal said.

The following shows are featured:

The festivities will wrap up at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Shoppers can pick up the free deal guide that showcases sales in the mall from now to August 20 and enter for a chance to win a $100 River Ridge gift card.

