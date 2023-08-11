Donations requested to care for bobcat kittens at wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two orphaned bobcat kittens are being cared for by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

Center officials say the roughly-one-week-old kittens were full of worms and in poor health, and although “our prognosis is guarded, we are seeing signs of improvement and are cautiously optimistic.”

Bobcat kitten at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)

Rehabilitating the cats presents difficult challenges, according to center officials, who say:

- They currently need to be fed specialized formula every 2 to 3 hours around the clock, just like a newborn baby.

- We will have to wear a mask, or sometimes a leopard print pillowcase, in order to prevent these 2 from becoming habituated to humans during feedings. At such a young age they could easily imprint, and once they associate humans with food they could no longer be safely released.

- Given their young age and being so late in the summer we will have to overwinter these 2 and they likely won’t be released until sometime next May.

The wildlife center is asking for donations to help with the cost of the cats’ care. Donations can be made by sending a check or by visiting swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/.

