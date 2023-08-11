Federal court rules against anti-pipeline suits

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond has dismissed two cases brought by opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, meaning construction will continue as planned for now.

Those cases included a stay of construction, which prevented work on the pipeline due to pending litigation about crossing the Jefferson National Forest.

This all comes after the project was included in the Congressional budget agreement proposed by US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and its completion was authorized within that bill.

“Today, communities in Appalachia suffer the consequences of Congress greenlighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline, flouting long-standing environmental laws,” said Jamie Williams, President of The Wilderness Society, in response to the ruling. “We are deeply saddened and concerned that Mountain Valley has been granted the ability to sidestep critical conservation protections and silence the voices of community members in harm’s way. This pipeline will scar the integrity of Jefferson National Forest, compromise our water, increase harmful sedimentation, and expose communities in its path to the potential for explosive gas leaks and other harmful impacts.”

Russell Chisholm, managing director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition (POWHR), said “It is clear to us that the top levers of power in this country do not serve the good of the people of Appalachia, who they have continued to sacrifice for the whims of a corrupt, reckless fossil fuel corporation. As wildfires and heatwaves terrorize our global kin, as President Biden spreads misinformation about his climate commitments, we resolve to protect our communities because we can’t count on so-called ‘leaders’ to do so.”

