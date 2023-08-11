Franklin County Agricultural Fair is coming

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will be at Franklin County Recreation Park August 16-19th. The first three days, it will be 5 to 10 p.m., and on the 19th it will be noon to 10 p.m.

Kevin Tosh, Franklin County Director of Tourism, sat down with the 7@four crew to talk about what to expect, including the county’s agricultural heritage, four nights of entertainment, free general admission for students, competitive exhibits and fair championships.

Click fcagfair.com for more info.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.