Group against MVP protests on Bent Mountain; two arrested

MVP protest on Bent Mountain
MVP protest on Bent Mountain(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of protestors took to Bent Mountain Friday to show support for two people who locked themselves onto Mountain Valley Pipeline work equipment.

“It means they have locked themselves to equipment in order to try to delay or stop this pipeline,” protestor Jammie Hale said.

The two protesters were arrested, according to Roanoke County Police, for interfering with property rights, as they were on the pipeline right-of-way.

Christen Marie Mooney Corcoran, 32 of Washington, D.C. and Adrian Tung, 43 of California were taken to the Roanoke County Jail.

Police say more than 20 police personnel were on scene over the course of eight hours to investigate, access the protesters, secure the area, and remove the two people locked to the equipment.

The goal for the protestors is for the pipeline to be canceled, but they say slowing it down is a step in the right direction.

“It was supposed to be completed in 2018 and a $3 billion project and now it’s five and a half years later, almost $7 billion project,” Hale said. “Time is money.”

The group showed disdain for the work trucks passing through the area.

“Some of us really care a lot about these trees, these woods is ecosystem,” Mothman said. “I, myself as a mothman, I really do love this area, this community, and feel very happy that people are trying to defend it, so we came out to show our support and I have six legs so I can hold a lot of signs.”

“This has to stop and it has to stop with this pipeline, this 42-inch nightmare of a pipeline going through pristine areas, steepest slopes, active seismic areas, the most beautiful streams is an absolute horror and must be stopped,” protestor Deborah Kushner said.

The protestors say they will continue their fight as long as it takes for the battle over the pipeline to be won.

“Please get here,” Kushner said. “From now on until this pipeline is absolutely stopped. It’s a disaster. They’ve done a ruinous job of installing this pipe. They’ve proven that they’re not up to the task, so we need to shut it down.”

