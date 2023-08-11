Henry County to use new app for parents ahead of new school year

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Schools are using a new app this year to keep parents informed about their students.

ParentSquare is an all-in-one app where parents can sign permission slips, register for events, and see pictures of student activities.

Parents can also message teachers directly and hear about their children’s performance and behavior.

The app is replacing Remind, Class Dojo, and SchoolMessenger.

“All of the notifications will be going directly to them,” said Dr. Amy Blake-Lewis, Henry County Superintendent. “It can go to their phone. It can go to any other type of device like a laptop or a desktop computer. It’s a great way for us to be able to keep in touch with them.”

ParentSquare can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.