HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: New World Record Attempt to perform a concert in all 50 states in under 50 days

Musicians Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter will bring their “See it All American Tour” to the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville August 16
Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are performing 50 shows in 50 states in less than 50 days
Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are performing 50 shows in 50 states in less than 50 days(Rodney Bursiel)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Musicians Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are hoping to make history this year.

The longtime friends are logging miles on their “See It All American Tour”.

The goal is to break the world record for fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states.

So we had to ask, how did they come up with the idea?

“Devon called me and had this crazy idea and said, would you ever want to do 50 shows in all 50 states in 49 days, and I was like -- I was in right away because it sounded like exciting stuff,” says Frankenreiter.

The Devon Allman Project and Donavon Frankenreiter’s band are about seven shows into their effort, so they still have a ways to go.

Allman, who’s the son of legendary musician Gregg Allman, says the bands get along, which helps with such a long road trip.

“Everybody that we pick are just super cool human beings, we’re all out here for the greater good to make people feel good with music. We’re very lucky,” says Allman.

As for what the audience should expect at the Millwald Theatre next week, Allman’s not giving anything away.

“We just brought the two bands together, and we do a lot of jamming. We expand the songs. A good magician doesn’t give away his tricks. Come to the show,” says Allman.

The current Guinness World Record holder for 50 shows in 50 states in 50 days is musician Adam Brodsky, who set the record back in 2003.

The “See It All American Tour” will be at the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville on August 16 at 7:30 pm.

If you want to check out the show, click here to buy tickets.

