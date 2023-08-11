Birthdays
At least three hurt in Galax bus crash at Fiddlers’ Convention

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - At least three injuries are being reported after a crash at the 87th Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, according to Galax Police.

The crash happened about 3:55 p.m. Friday inside Felt’s Park. Police say they were called about a crash involving a shuttle bus carrying passengers that hit another vehicle while entering the front gate to the park. The bus driver then ran over an embankment, hitting three parked vehicles.

The driver of the bus and one passenger were taken to Twin County Regional Hospital and then flown to North Carolina Baptist Hospital. A second passenger on the bus was also taken to Twin County Regional Hospital.

Police say the early investigation indicates the driver of the bus had a medical emergency just before the crash.

Galax Grayson EMS and Galax Fire also responded to the crash.

