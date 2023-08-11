Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pipeline opponents lock selves to equipment to protest Mountain Valley work

Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Roanoke County... 8.11.23
Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Roanoke County... 8.11.23(Appalachians Against Pipelines)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project locked themselves to construction equipment Friday morning on a pipeline worksite on Poor Mountain in Roanoke County. The goal, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines (AAP), is to prevent downed trees from being cleared from the pipeline easement.

Roanoke County Police are at the scene of the Friday protest to assess the situation, with no reports so far of arrests. They say additional protesters have shown up.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to cross about 300 miles of Appalachia. In June 2023, Congress passed a law to fast track the gas-carrying pipeline, despite protests based on environmental concerns.

Protesters have been in the Bent Mountain area for several weeks, according to AAP, with the goal of halting construction on the project.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Schools in Roanoke City, Lynchburg, and several others are participating in The Community...
Students across Virginia can receive free breakfast and lunch in 2023-24 school year
There are currently no guard rails along the creek near the intersection.
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Widow works to get safety measures along Roanoke’s Tinker Creek after husband dies in crash
Driver charged after Covington man killed in Botetourt County crash
Highs climb into the 90s this weekend with a few stray storms.
Hot weather returns this weekend with a few storms

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge largely sides with defense in Trump election case, seems inclined to impose less strict rules on evidence sharing
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Roanoke County... 8.11.23
Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest-Roanoke County... 8.11.23
The Wasena Bridge Replacement design is complete but the City of Roanoke was waiting for...
Wasena Bridge Replacement project set to begin