PLAY Roanoke hosts event for after-school resource opportunities.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families are invited to join PLAY Roanoke in an afternoon filled with back-to-school fun. Parks & Recreation is hosting a Play Palooza to get kids thinking about after-school programs.

Although students are thinking about homework and assignments, and sitting in classes all day, it’s important to think about fun activities available after school.

According to Parks & Recreation, there are going to be food trucks and music to pump up the energy for activities.

Athletic games and little leagues will be available for kids to participate in.

Leaders say this is a way for students to get more resources about after-school programs and sports.

”There’s a lot of things available to folks in the community, but it’s not sometimes always easy to identify what they are or what those activities are, especially for our kids,” says Marketing Coordinator Molly Hagan. “It’s important to communicate what’s available, what exists, what opportunities these families have.”

You can join in on the fun from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Wasena Park.

