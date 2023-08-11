Birthdays
RAM House tackling increased need this summer

RAM House
RAM House(RAM House)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a growing need for shelter and relief from the heat, with Roanoke Area Ministries seeing an increase in homelessness this summer.

The RAM House is a nonprofit that works to support the region’s homeless and tackle hunger in the area. They have the largest day shelter in the Roanoke Valley

Executive Director Melissa Woodson joined Here @ Home and said they have seen an increase heat-related health issues this summer.

She also talked more about the RAM House search for a new shelter location to be able to have more space to meet the needs of the people they serve.

The RAM House is also supporting its clients with transportation. Woodson said they recently purchased bus passes for clients so they could travel back and forth to the Rescue Mission and keep people out of the heat.

