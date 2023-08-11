Birthdays
Roanoke Police investigating January infant death as homicide

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating the death of an infant girl as a homicide after detectives determined the injuries the child sustained were not caused by accident.

Roanoke Police responded to reports of an unresponsive infant girl at a residence in the 600 block of Morrill Avenue SE January 30, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officers located the infant inside a home and transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The infant was then sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

“Roanoke Police Special Victims Unit Detectives interviewed the infant’s caretakers, reviewed medical records from the child’s birth until her death, and closely examined evidence collected at the scene of the incident,” police said.

Detectives determined the incident was criminal in nature.

Police say the incident is an ongoing investigation and all potential suspects have been identified. No charges have been placed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure the message is properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

