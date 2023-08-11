Birthdays
Roanoke roundtable brings stakeholders to share new tools in substance abuse prevention

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition held a prevention roundtable Friday to bring...
The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition held a prevention roundtable Friday to bring stakeholders together for presentations on local efforts to reduce substance abuse.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Substance abuse prevention organizations and community leaders met Friday morning to share research and ideas.

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, or RAYSAC, hosted the roundtable at the Vinton War Memorial.

Recently, RAYSAC interviewed 500 Roanoke Valley adults for the group’s annual survey. What it found was a sharp increase in the number of people who said they did not believe pills obtained somewhere other than a licensed pharmacy might contain fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid, 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine or heroin. And it’s often found in counterfeit pills or mixed with other drugs. But RAYSAC’s latest survey found nearly one in three people said “no,” when they were asked if pills might contain fentanyl.

Attendees to Friday’s prevention were presented with information and tools on health equity in prevention and treatment. There were representatives from recovery organizations, the Virginia Department of Health, Roanoke City Council, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke Police Department, Roanoke Fire and EMS, among others.

They also heard from public health and mental health staffers training local first responders on trauma-informed care. Representatives with Carilion Clinic explained interventions happening in local pharmacies, and provided attended with a brief REVIVE training and a box of the opioid overdose-reversing Narcan nasal spray.

RAYSAC Director, Adam Neal, says the organization is always looking for individuals and agencies to partner with to expand prevention education and share important resources.

