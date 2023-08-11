Sheriff Hall talks strategies to tackle substance use

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall is tackling substance use and recovery with a team of people in the commonwealth.

Hall was recently reappointed to the Governor’s Addiction and Recovery Council. The council was formerly known as the Substance Abuse Services Council.

The name change is designed to broaden the council’s mission by overseeing a wide range of addiction recoveries, not just substances.

Hall joined Here @ Home to talk about why his work to address drug use, addiction and recovery is personal. He explained how his family’s experience gives him a unique perspective and skills to share with the council and the commonwealth at large.

