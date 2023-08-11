Birthdays
Wasena Bridge Replacement project set to begin

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement project has been in the works since the start of 2020. After many years of delays, the project is set to begin sometime next year.

Last year, WDBJ7 was told the bridge replacement was expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

The Wasena Bridge Replacement design is complete, but the City of Roanoke was waiting for permission. An agreement had to be signed by Norfolk Southern, since the bridge is above five train tracks.

The bridge is past its normal lifespan, and the project’s manager, Josephus Johnson-Koroma, says the main reason Wasena Bridge needs to be replaced is safety.

“We decided elements we have to take into consideration that are deteriorating and do repairs to those elements,” says Johnson-Koroma. “We do inspections and every time we do an inspection, we have to address those elements that need repairs.”

Johnson-Koroma says there will be an advertisement later this month. He expects the project to begin in the spring of 2024.

The project will take two years to complete and will give the public expanded access to the bridge.

