1 man dead; Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after identifying the victim of a Friday evening shooting at the 7000 block of Axton Road.

Antwain Royqwell-Garifield Hampton, 24, of Axton was transported to SOVAH Health of Danville by a friend at 5:09 p.m. Friday. Hampton suffered from a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s spoke to the friend that brought Hampton to the hospital and then surrounded the house where the incident occurred.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the house and determined the residence was unoccupied.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

