1 teen dead; another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide after a teen boy has died and another injured in an overnight shooting in NW Roanoke.

Roanoke Police received reports of a person shot in the 100 block of Patton Avenue NW on August 12 at approximately 12:05 a.m.

According to police, officers located a teen boy outside of a house with a critical gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers then located a second teen boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a car near the intersection of 2nd Street and Gilmer Avenue NW. The teen was also transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.

Police say an investigation indicates the two teens were injured during an incident on Patton Avenue NW.

According to police, the incident remains and ongoing homicide investigation and no arrests have been made at this time

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD” to ensure the message is properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

