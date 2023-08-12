Birthdays
Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in search of escaped inmate

Kevin Micheal Huber and Stacey Rice Mugshot
Kevin Micheal Huber and Stacey Rice Mugshot(Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an escaped inmate from the Amherst County Detention Center.

Kevin Michael Huber was cutting grass outside of the detention center when he was seen leaving the property in a 1997 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck with Virginia tags TPD-6511.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck may be driven by Stacy Rice who is described as a white female.

Warrants have been obtained for Huber’s escape and he is being held on charges for reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator. J. Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

1997 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck, VA license plate TPD-6511
1997 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck, VA license plate TPD-6511(Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

