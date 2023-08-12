Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Clinic hosts free oral healthcare day for refugees

Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service,...
Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service, dentists provided free oral healthcare to those who can’t receive dental benefits.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and Bradley Free Clinic dentists hosted an oral health day for refugees on Saturday.

Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration Service, dentists provided free oral healthcare to those who can’t receive dental benefits.

Most refugees have Medicaid, however, most dentists do not accept the insurance.

Leaders say it’s difficult for refugees to navigate through healthcare.

“The most important thing is we want the stakeholders to know the difficulties refugees and other vulnerable populations have been facing,” says Virginia Tech assistant professor in the Department of Health Systems and Implementation, Mengxi Zhang. “We need a policy change, we really hope that change could be made for Medicaid and more and more dentists will accept Medicaid.”

Bradley Free Clinic will set up dental visits for refugees once a month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Peters Creek Rd and Airport Road in Roanoke County... 8/12/23
Roanoke airport crash driver identified
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, scene of a bus crash that injured at least five
At least five hurt in crash at Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax
Monday Severe Risk
Severe storms possible Monday
Roanoke Police investigating January infant death as homicide
After nearly 6,000 votes, we now have the fan voted TOP 5 Hometown Eats restaurants!
Hometown Eats: TOP 5 Fan-Voted Restaurants

Latest News

Hometown Stories Podcast Focuses on Gluten and Celiac Disease
Hometown Stories Podcast Focuses on Gluten and Celiac Disease
94.9 Star Country morning show hosts Brett Sharp & Taylor Sherrill are hosting the annual Cure...
94.9 Star Country hosts annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon
Sheriff Hall talks strategies to tackle substance use
The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition held a prevention roundtable Friday to bring...
Roanoke roundtable brings stakeholders to share new tools in substance abuse prevention